Ghani: We Must Avoid 2014 Election Chaos

Tolo News: In an interview with Germany’s Spiegel news agency published on Monday, President Ghani said he has not claimed victory in the elections. “My team and I are strictly abiding by the rules and will wait up to the moment the election committee announces the results. Anything before that are predictions and claims that are not helpful,” Ghani said. His team is excited by initial numbers, Ghani said, but “we will wait for the final results.” Click here to read more (external link).

