Ghani Thanks The Nation For Successful Elections

Tolo News: Immediately after the completion of the voting process in Afghanistan’s much-awaited parliamentary elections, President Ashraf Ghani sent out a message thanking security forces and members of the public for not having surrendered to insurgents. He said that the completion of the election process had sent a clear message to the Taliban that the Afghan people would not surrender to any bullying. Click here to read more (external link).
