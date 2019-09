Ariana: Ariana News is set to hold the biggest presidential election debate between Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah tonight at 8:30pm Kabul Time. Ariana News anchors Naseer Fayaz and Baseera Joya will serve as the debate moderators. The event will be aired live exclusively on Ariana News, Ariana Television, Ariana FM, Ariana News FM, Ariana News YouTube Channel, and ariananews.af website. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Election News