Election Commissions Accused Of Manipulating Results

Tolo News: A number of protesting candidates from different provinces of the country on Friday accused the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) of influencing the final results of the parliamentary elections. The candidates who came to Kabul from Badakhshan, Kunar and Sar-e-Pul provinces claimed that there has been a widespread corruption in the election commissions. The candidates, who failed to succeed in the elections, said they have documents which provide “corruption” in the parliamentary polls. Click here to read more (external link).