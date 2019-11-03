Election Commission to Start Recounting Votes

Tolo News: The Independent Election Commission on Sunday said that it will start the recounting of votes in 34 provinces on Monday. The commission on Saturday released new vote numbers, saying that the Dermalog company had identified 1,843,107 valid votes out of the 1,929,333 votes already transferred to the commission’s central database. But election observers—primarily from Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team– did not accept the new statistics released by Dermalog and added that more than 137,000 originally-quarantined votes should not be included in the process. Click here to read more (external link).