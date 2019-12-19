Early Afghanistan Poll Results Expected in Coming Days, Official Says

AFP: Preliminary results from Afghanistan’s delayed presidential polls will be announced in the coming days, an election official said Thursday, after a main candidate ended his boycott of a recount. The country has been stuck in political limbo since the vote, with the two top candidates – President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah – locked in a close race. Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman Zabih Sadat told AFP the key recount and audit of votes from the Sept. 28 election had been completed in all but one province. Click here to read more (external link).

