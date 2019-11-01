Dermalog Delivers Complete Report on Vote Filtering

Ariana: Dermalog Company has submitted a complete report on verification of biometric votes to Independent Election Commission, IEC spokesman confirmed. IEC spokespersons Zabi Sadat said on Friday that the commission will share details of the report with media after technical assessments are done. Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that 47,000 cases of underage, duplicate photos and photos taken of photos have been detected by Dermalog server and shared with the IEC. Click here to read more (external link).

