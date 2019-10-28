Critics: Dermalog Company Could Influence Election Results

Tolo News: The German company providing biometric devices, and now aiding with the tally of voting results, has attracted scrutiny – Naeem Ayoubzada, head of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA), said: “Unfortunately, Dermalog is not an electoral company to know the management of the election process, secondly, if this company takes responsibility, there is no trust and confidence in it and there are chances of fraud. Dermalog company has its own links with the government and also with international players.” “What is Dermalog is really trying to do with the votes of the people?” asked Mobinullah Emaq, an observer. Click here to read more (external link).

