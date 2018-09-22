Biometrics system to be used during elections day: IEC

Khaama Press: The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) says the biometics system would be used during the elections day provided that the commission receives all the required equipment. IEC spokesman Syed Hafizullah Hashemi said a foreign firm has promised to provide the required equipment for the activation of biometrics system. However, he said the election commission would use ink if the ongoing efforts failed to activate the biometrics system until elections day. Click here to read more (external link).

