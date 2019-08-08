Atmar’s Team Suspends Election Campaign

Tolo News: “In the view of the changing situation in the country, the leadership of Peace and Moderation team is constantly assessing its role and will take further decisions in the view of the political scenario of the country,” says the statement. “As our dear compatriots are aware of it, the national election process has been disrupted by the ruling team’s unlawful actions and has completely lost its legitimacy,” a statement by the Peace and Moderation team says. Click here to read more (external link).

More Election News