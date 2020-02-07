Afghans Outraged With Delay in Election Results

Tolo News: Afghan citizens at a gathering in Kabul on Friday expressed anger over the delay in the announcement of the final results of the presidential elections, which were held on September 28 last year. They said that the election stalemate has left a significant impact on the country’s political and security situation. “If the election commission does not announce the results, then we will not have any option except to go to the door of the election commission and raise our voice,” said Attaulhaq, a resident in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).