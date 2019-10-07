Abdullah’s Team: Real Voter Turnout Lower Than IEC’s Claim

Tolo News: The presidential campaign team for Abdullah Abdullah held a press conference on Monday and again claimed that a clear winner exists and that there is no need for further voting. “According to our calculations, the election has a winner and it will not go to a second round,” said Fazal Ahmad Manawi, a member of Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team. “The people’s turnout is actually lower than what the IEC announced,” Manawi said. “Votes have come from some polling centers where no candidate’s observers were present.” Click here to read more (external link).

