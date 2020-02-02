4 Months Later, Still No Final Results of Afghan Election

Tolo News: Four months and seven days have passed since the presidential elections were held, but still the exact announcement date of the final results is unclear. On the basis of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) timetable, the commissions—both the IEC and Independent Elections Complaints Commission (IECC)—were supposed to declare the final results on November 6, 2019—but the results are yet not clear. A number of election observers said that Afghanistan is the only country in the world that has failed to announce its final presidential election results in more than four months. Click here to read more (external link).