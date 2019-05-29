Tolo News: Save the Children’s annual Global Childhood Report released on Tuesday shows that two out of five children are not in school in Afghanistan. The report says that Afghanistan is ranked 157th among 176 countries on children’s access to health care, education, nutrition and protection – as well as child labour, child marriage, displacement due to conflict and child homicide. While Afghanistan has made huge progress over the past two decades, for example by reducing rates of child marriage by 44% over the past 20 years, millions of children are still missing out on their childhood. Click here to read more (external link).