Tolo News: After months of delay, the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) finally announced a specific date for holding the Kankor university exam on Thursday. A number of students welcomed the specific date for the Kankor exam, saying they are prepared to pass the exam. “The Kankor exam will be held on 13, 14 and 15 of Mizan month,” said Ahmad Taqa, the spokesman of the MoHE. Click here to read more (external link).