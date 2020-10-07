AP: The World Bank said this week that nearly half of war-torn Afghanistan’s 18,000 schools lack proper buildings and an estimated 3.7 million school-aged children are still out of school — despite massive investment in the country’s education sector. Click here to read more (external link).
The invaders
love
to
see
an
illiterate and exploited
mass
in
Afghanistan- it is all
a
grand
“frontal fake approach” !
===
==
=
Twenty years
of
occupation, yet still, can’t
figure out whether how
to
educate children- it only
happens
in
Afghanistan.
*
*