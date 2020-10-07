One thought on “Report: 3.7 million Afghan children don’t attend school

  1. The invaders
    love
    to
    see
    an
    illiterate and exploited
    mass
    in
    Afghanistan- it is all
    a
    grand
    “frontal fake approach” !
    ===
    ==
    =
    Twenty years
    of
    occupation, yet still, can’t
    figure out whether how
    to
    educate children- it only
    happens
    in
    Afghanistan.
    *
    *

