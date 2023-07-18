Religious School Boom in Paktika Province: Modern School Students Complain of Teacher and Building Shortages

8am: Several students in Paktika province complain about the shortage of teachers in local schools, emphasizing that most textbooks remain untaught due to the lack of available teachers. Additionally, other students and residents in the province expressed their concerns about inadequate school facilities. They describe a situation where multiple classes are taught in shared spaces or even open areas due to the absence of dedicated school buildings. These students voice grievances about the scarcity of teachers and the absence of proper school infrastructure. In contrast, the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Education recently decided to close all teacher training institutions in the province and surrounding areas. However, the Taliban have prioritized the construction of religious schools, with nearly 800 such schools currently active in Paktika province alone. Click here to read more (external link).