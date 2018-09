Ariana: The Ministry of Education (MoE) says it has the plan of appointing religious scholars as teachers in schools as a move to tackle illiteracy in the country. Some school teachers criticized the Education Ministry over the plan, saying the religious scholars do not have the full capacity of teaching in schools. “Well-experienced individuals should be appointed to strengthen early grade reading skills of students,” said school teacher Abdullah Sediqi. Click here to read more (external link).