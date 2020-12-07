MoE Defends Plan to Move Primary School Classes to Mosques

Tolo News: Following criticism of the new plan by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to move first to third-grade classes from schools to mosques, the ministry said on Monday that this will only be implemented in areas with no schools. A statement of the ministry was edited on Monday hours after it was posted and was met by massive criticism from activists who called the plan a step back in the country’s education system. Click here to read more (external link).
I hope
it is
not
an exertion
from
the
foreign invaders, in
connection to their secret agendas
for
children
of
Afghanistan- you never know; the
goofy asses
might be still thinking,
((a
quarter a century)), ahead
about
Implementations
of
another possible
grand rounds of agendas
for
the next generation
of
Afghanistan.
===
==
=
THEY
REALLY THRIVE
ON
WEIRD,
OVERT AND VOVERT, AGENDAS !
*
IT
IS AN EXTREMELY
SERIOUS
MATTER
FOR
WELL-ROUNDED
QUALITY EDUCATION
FOR
THE NEXT
WORKING GENERATION
OF
AFGHANISTAN !
===
==
=
It
must be referred
to
the
parliament for approval !
*
Unbelievable;
the
country is still
forced
to
live
in
dark ages- do they really care !!!!!
===
==
=
Only;
a
truly
responsible and responsive
government authority
could deliver
such kinds
of
complex tasks !
*