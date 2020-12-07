formats

MoE Defends Plan to Move Primary School Classes to Mosques

Tolo News: Following criticism of the new plan by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to move first to third-grade classes from schools to mosques, the ministry said on Monday that this will only be implemented in areas with no schools.  A statement of the ministry was edited on Monday hours after it was posted and was met by massive criticism from activists who called the plan a step back in the country’s education system. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. I hope
    it is
    not
    an exertion
    from
    the
    foreign invaders, in
    connection to their secret agendas
    for
    children
    of
    Afghanistan- you never know; the
    goofy asses
    might be still thinking,
    ((a
    quarter a century)), ahead
    about
    Implementations
    of
    another possible
    grand rounds of agendas
    for
    the next generation
    of
    Afghanistan.
    ===
    ==
    =
    THEY
    REALLY THRIVE
    ON
    WEIRD,
    OVERT AND VOVERT, AGENDAS !
    *

  2. IT
    IS AN EXTREMELY
    SERIOUS
    MATTER
    FOR
    WELL-ROUNDED
    QUALITY EDUCATION
    FOR
    THE NEXT
    WORKING GENERATION
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN !
    ===
    ==
    =
    It
    must be referred
    to
    the
    parliament for approval !
    *

  3. Unbelievable;
    the
    country is still
    forced
    to
    live
    in
    dark ages- do they really care !!!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    Only;
    a
    truly
    responsible and responsive
    government authority

    could deliver
    such kinds
    of
    complex tasks !
    *

