formats

Ministry of Education launches distance learning website

·

Ariana: The Ministry of Education has launched a distance learning website for school students, an alternative plan for education service delivery during the pandemic in Afghanistan. The ministry said Thursday that it has launched the online education services as the lockdown continues across the country. “This website is accessible from today and the educational programs have been uploaded in audio and video formats,” said Mirwais Balkhi, the Acting Minister of Education. Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *