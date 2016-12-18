Minister Sets Record Straight, Only Six Million In School

Tolo News: Minister of Education Assadullah Hanif Balkhi said on Sunday a recent study has found that only six million Afghan children are at school – contrary to the 11 million as previously stated by the former government. Afghan government officials from former president Hamid Karzai’s administration said on a number of occasions that over 11 million Afghan children were attending school, said Balkhi. This was untrue as only six million children are actually in school, he said. He said the 11 million figure was fabricated by government. Meanwhile, Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) has called for the prosecution of officials in the previous government who released fabricated statistics. Click here to read more (external link).