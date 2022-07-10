Kabul University faces shortage of professors

Ariana: A number of Kabul University students raised their concerns on Sunday and said in addition to a shortage of lecturers and professors, they also have very little purified drinking water and that hostel accommodation is overcrowded. The students say that many professors have left the country and those who are now teaching do not all have the necessary qualifications and expertise. “Our lessons are progressing very slowly and that’s why we fell one semester behind,” said Faisal Amarkhil, a student at Kabul University. Click here to read (external link).