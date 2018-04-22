Iran, Afghanistan talk expansion of academic coop.

Mehr News: Ali Akbar Velayati, head of the board of founders and the board of trustees of the Islamic Azad University, held talks with Afghan Minister of Higher Education, Najibullah Khwaja Omari, on Sunday in Tehran. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Velayati said the talks with the Afghan minister on cooperation between the Islamic Azad University and Afghanistan’s higher education institutions have been constructive. “Currently, 900 students are studying at the Islamic Azad University in Kabul,” Velayati said. “We are ready to offer scholarships to Afghan citizens who are talented and wish to have higher education.” Click here to read more (external link).