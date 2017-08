August 3, 2017: In Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province, ethnic Turkmen kids attend class every day in a small tent — the only school available in their area. There are few books, and no chairs or desks. Some teachers have faced threats from violent extremists, but they remain committed to educating the next generation, whatever the risks. (RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service)

