Ariana: Suleiman, a high school graduate in Herat province, has scored the highest marks in this year’s nation-wide university entrance exam, Kankor, in Afghanistan, officials announced on Saturday. Suleiman, who graduated from Sultan Ghiasuddin Ghori High School, earned a score of 355.42, and is expected to study at Herat University’s medical faculty. Click here to read more (external link).

