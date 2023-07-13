Authorities Confirm Closure of Teacher Training Centers Across Afghanistan

Khaama: According to the letter sent from the Ministry of Education to Khaama Press on Wednesday, higher teacher training institutions have been eliminated from the Ministry of Education’s organizational structure. The Ministry of Education of the Taliban confirmed the authenticity of the letter issued from the Ministry on Wednesday, claiming that the Teacher Training Centers were “Ineffective and Unnecessary” among the departments. According to data, more than 6,000 instructors and government employees are reportedly employed by “Teacher Training centres” nationwide. Click here to read more (external link).