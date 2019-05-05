Afghanistan Launches Law on Protection of Child Rights

Ariana: Nearly four million children are deprived of education in Afghanistan, though President Ashraf Ghani vowed this year to improve the quality of education in the country. The Law on Protection of Child Rights was officially launched on Sunday by Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish and other government and non-government officials in Kabul. Speaking at the event, VP Danish said that 44 percent of eligible children have no access to education across the country. Click here to read more (external link).

Related