70% of Nuristan Schools Lack Buildings

Tolo News: Nuristan’s department of education said that 70 percent of schools in this province do not have buildings, and they must temporarily use tents at these schools to solve this problem. According to the officials of the department, there are 214 schools in the province, of which only 60 have buildings. According to official figures, there are presently 36,000 students enrolled in 214 schools in the province of Nuristan, 16,000 of them are female, but female students above sixth grade are still not allowed to attend schools in this province. Click here to read more (external link).