World Bank Group Outlines Afghanistan Support to Cut Poverty

ReliefWeb: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $120 million in grants for Afghanistan and discussed the 2017-2020 Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that sets out the institution’s plans for supporting the country in ending poverty. The $120 million in grants consists of $100 million to bring infrastructure and social services, including drinking water access for 3.4 million people, in all 34 provinces and four large municipalities. Another $20 million will strengthen Afghanistan’s financial sector, including improving the capacity of the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank. Click here to read more (external link).