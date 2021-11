Tolo News: The World Food Program (WFP) started distributing cash to poor families, with each receiving 3,500 Afghanis (approx. 33 US dollars) per month in Afghanistan. It is reported that more than 4,000 families will receive this emergency cash for the next four months. The WFP has started this program to decrease poverty as the country’s economy is crumbling. Click here to read more (external link).

Related