8am: However, as this program launches, some Parwan residents have voiced concerns about the fairness of the aid distribution process. They claim an imbalance, favoring certain recipients repeatedly. These residents continue to accuse the Taliban of interfering in compiling the beneficiary list, alleging that aid distribution is notably higher in areas historically accessible to the Taliban than in other parts of the province. Thousands of Afghanis in Pashtun-inhabited regions of Parwan province, especially in the districts of Koh-e Safi and Siahgard, were distributed in cash, but we haven’t received a single Afghani. The Taliban claim that you’ve received a lot of aid over the past twenty years, so we won’t help you now. All aids have been focused on individuals and fellow villagers affiliated with the Taliban.” Click here to read more (external link).

