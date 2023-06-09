The plant at the root of Iran’s meth market

Global Initiative: Having long hosted Western Asia’s largest methamphetamine market, Iran for decades has employed an aggressive multi-million-dollar campaign to curb the trade. The discovery, however, of the ephedra plant in neighbouring Afghanistan – a source of ephedrine, a key ingredient for the drug – threatens to undermine Tehran’s efforts. The abundance of cheap meth in neighbouring Afghanistan has turned Iran’s border provinces of Khorasan and Sistan-Baluchistan into pivotal nodes in the global meth supply chain. Click here to read more (external link).