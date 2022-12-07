The Jogi nomads of Afghanistan are fighting for their rights

Equal Times: The Jogi camp, located on the outskirts of Mazar-e Sharif, a large city in the north of the country, is home to some 15 families and none of the children go to school. “What’s the point of going to school if you don’t have anything to eat?” asks Aisha, a neighbour who is listening to the conversation at the door of the tent. “They have to help their families! By selling the plastic they collect in the city centre, they bring in about a hundred afghani a day [€1.13], enough to buy some bread.” Click here to read more (external link).