The Future of Special Economic Zones in Afghanistan

The Diplomat: The concept of special economic zones in Afghanistan is not intentional, rather accidental. The scheduled withdrawal plan of U.S. and NATO forces in 2014 left a huge amount of infrastructure to Afghan forces. This included $2 billion worth of infrastructure and equipment at eight strategic airfields in the country, equipped with sophisticated machinery and a well-developed infrastructure. Bastion-Helmand and Bagram-Kabul, in particular, are of considerable importance. Click here to read more (external link).