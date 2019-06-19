The brave merchants of Wakhan, the ‘other’ Afghanistan

Al Jazeera: The Wakhan Corridor, a mountainous region situated in the far northeast of Afghanistan, is bordered by the Hindu Kush mountains and peaks, some reaching 5,000 metres. Isolated from the rest of Afghanistan, the region was spared by the war that raged through the country for years. But many of the territory’s residents continue to live as if in the Middle Ages, without water or electricity. They rely on a handful of merchants to supply them with basic necessities such as salt and flour. Without these goods, the inhabitants of the Wakhan Corridor would struggle to survive the harsh winter, with temperatures dropping below -30 degrees Celsius. Click here to read more (external link).