Tolo News: Ministry of Mines and Petroleum on Monday said they have terminated the extraction contract of Herat's Ghoryan salt mine signed with a private company two months ago following the discovery of minerals including lithium and uranium. The spokesman for the ministry of mines Abdul Qadir Mutfi said their recent studies showed that these minerals are present at the mine. As such they have terminated the contract with the contractor, he said.