Private company officially starts extraction of chromite in Khost

Ariana: The Department of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] has announced the start of chromite mining in Khost province, in the Tani district. Mohammad Sadiq Hamza, head of mines and petroleum in Khost, told the media on Sunday that work to extract chromite has started after a local company was given a five-year contract. Hamzah said over this five-year period, 21,000 tons of chromite ore will be extracted. He said government will get 215 million afghanis from the proceeds. Click here to read more (external link).