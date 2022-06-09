Practical work of TAPI project will begin in the next six months

Ariana: Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, met with Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan Hoja Ovezov and Mohammad Murad Amanov, chief executive of the project in the province. During the meeting, the CEO of the TAPI project said that the practical work of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will start in the next six months. In this meeting, Hoja Ovezov, Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul and Mohammad Murad Amanov, the executive director of the TAPI project was present. “We are waiting for the acquisition of the lands by Afghan government,” Mr Amanov announced the start of work on a gas transfer project from Turkmenistan to India in the next six months. Click here to read more (external link).