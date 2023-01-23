Power outage plunges parts of Afghanistan into darkness

Ariana: Many residents of Kabul and some other major cities in Afghanistan complain about longer and more frequent power outages, saying that they have electricity for about two hours a day. Kabul, with a population of more than five million, needs more than 700 megawatts of electricity. Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the country’s national power utility, currently supplies only 30% of the capital’s electricity needs. The electricity imported from Uzbekistan was cut off about two weeks ago due to technical problems. Click here to read more (external link).

