VOA News | April 30,2018: Poppy harvest season is underway in Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium. Farmers in eastern Nangarhar province say they do not have any other options but to cultivate poppy to make a living. U.S. and Afghan forces continue to target drug-processing labs across Afghanistan in order to target Taliban financial streams. Zabihullah Ghazi reports.
Poppy Harvest Season Underway in Eastern Afghanistan
VOA News | April 30,2018: Poppy harvest season is underway in Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium. Farmers in eastern Nangarhar province say they do not have any other options but to cultivate poppy to make a living. U.S. and Afghan forces continue to target drug-processing labs across Afghanistan in order to target Taliban financial streams. Zabihullah Ghazi reports.
Now what !
.
The international
THUGS
AND
“THUG-MARS” are now shifting their blames on farmers of Mashriqee region.
.
It was all, supposedly be growing only in HILMANDi PROVINCE; now the foreign rats are focusing their ugly eyes on Mashriqee region under the pretexts of new rounds of fake allegations- for new rounds of direct or indirect massacres.
Otherwise, regional nforeign control
will
slip away,
*
SMART RATS
* ALL LOCALIZED
HEINOUS CRIMES ARE
COMMITTED, IN AN
ORDER TO MAINTAIN
TOTAL CONTROL OF THE
GLOBAL ECONOM)’
THE INTERNATIONAL PARASITES, MATTER WHAT, WILL ALWAYS PREVENT ISLAMIC COUNTRIES FROM PLAYING AN ACTIVE ROLE IN REALTIME GLOBAL ECONOMY.
The won’t talk about it- but, you can clearly see through the actions of the same parasites who are drumming up for the rights of women and children.
.
Those “coward rats”
are the
real abusers.