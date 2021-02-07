Poor and Displaced Fall Victim to Herat’s Illegal Kidney Trade

Tolo News: Hundreds of poor and displaced people have sold their vital organs for a small price in the western province of Herat. Confirmed figures show that over 1,000 kidneys have been traded in Herat over the last five years. Over 100 of such people who have sold their kidneys are living in the Se Shanba Bazar village in Injil district in Herat, and are relatives of one another. They said they succumbed to the business offer for their organs due to poverty and unemployment. Click here to read more (external link).
*Unbelievable;
================
relentlessly savageries
of
all sorts you could imagine
-ever since, the coward
invaders set
their evil
eyes
on
Afghanistan.
*
Let
the regular
“good folks”
live
their
normal lives- enough
of
your
extreme
savageries !!!!!
*
See;
what you have forced,
((regular folks)),
into
resorting
to,
in an order,
to
just survive !
*
Obviously;
forced
poverty;
is functional,
as
an essential part
of
the
foreign
“subjugation-programs”.
*
AN
IMPARTIAL
INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE
ON
AFGHANISTAN
IS
THE
ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
*