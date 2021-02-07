formats

Poor and Displaced Fall Victim to Herat’s Illegal Kidney Trade

Tolo News: Hundreds of poor and displaced people have sold their vital organs for a small price in the western province of Herat. Confirmed figures show that over 1,000 kidneys have been traded in Herat over the last five years. Over 100 of such people who have sold their kidneys are living in the Se Shanba Bazar village in Injil district in Herat, and are relatives of one another. They said they succumbed to the business offer for their organs due to poverty and unemployment. Click here to read more (external link).

