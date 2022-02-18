Non-payment of Salaries to Traffic Police in Balkh: 30 People Quit Their Jobs

8am: Sources in the traffic department of Balkh province told Hasht-e Subh that about 30 employees of the department had left their jobs after not receiving their seven-month salaries. Sources confirmed that of the 30 traffic police officers, 26 had gone abroad to work and four others had started personal work. Most people who work in government offices provide for their families only with the salary they receive from the government. Because they have not paid the salaries of some government employees, they have faced many problems. Click here to read more (external link).

Related