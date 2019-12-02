New Law Grants Pension Right to Private Sector Employees

Ariana: The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, on Monday, announced that a new regulation of pension for the employees of private sector and non-governmental organizations has been approved by the Presidential Palace. Labor condition in Afghanistan is said to be one of the poorest in the world. Apart from non employment, adverse working conditions and the predominance of informal work, as well as lacking social protection are the problems that dominate the Afghan job market. Click here to read more (external link).