Nawzad District in Helmand Faces Lack of Water: Residents

Tolo News: Residents of Nawzad district in Helmand province said that the continuation of life in some villages of the district has become difficult due to recent wars and drought, which has forced them to leave their areas. Residents of this district added that they face many challenges and that the current government should address their problems. Hedaytullah, a Nawzad district resident, said that due to the lack of water in the district, they have to leave their district. Click here to read more (external link).