Ariana: More than 50 homes have been destroyed by mysterious fires in a village in Afghanistan’s northern Jowzjan province, officials said this week. The fires have happened in Bala Mardian village of Faizabad district. Sirajuddin Ahmadi, police chief of Jowzjan, said that the fires are increasing day by day. There are no reports of deaths caused by the fires. Click here to read more (external link).