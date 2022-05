Ariana: Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, took delivery of another cash aid shipment of $32 million on Monday. Officials from the bank took delivery of the package and immediately handed it over to a commercial bank, DAB officials confirmed. This comes after Saturday’s shipment of the same amount. Under the guidance of the United Nations, Afghanistan has received over $800 million in cash aid over the past few months. Click here to read more (external link).