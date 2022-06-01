More money to Taliban: Da Afghanistan Bank receives $900 million in cash aid to date

Ariana: Officials at Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, announced Wednesday that nearly $900 million in humanitarian cash aid has been sent to Afghanistan since the collapse of the former government. According to Bakhtar News Agency, Mohammad Saber Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, said: “Thanks to the series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, 30 cash packages have reached the country so far, totaling 889 million and 600 thousand US dollars.” Click here to read more (external link).