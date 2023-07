The Telegraph (UK): Afghanistan is facing a locust timebomb after billions of eggs were laid by the grasshoppers in the country’s breadbasket, raising fears that a plague of insects will devastate food supplies next year. For the first time in two decades, swarms of Moroccan locusts – described as the “bad boys” of the locust world because of their voracious appetite – arrived in northern Afghanistan in March. Click here to read more (external link).