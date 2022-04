Tolo News: The Islamic Emirate said it is ready to discuss the issues related to the Helmand river treaty between Kabul and Teheran and that it remains committed to the treaty. However, analysts believe that Iran is overstepping its claims with the water treaty. “There is a need for a water (measuring) instrument to be installed to measure the amount of water so these claims would be prevented,” said Najib Aqa Fahim, an international relations analyst. Click here to read more (external link).