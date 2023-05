Financial Tribune: Iran’s share in Afghanistan’s gasoline and diesel market has reduced significantly over the last three months, the head of the Board of Directors at the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exporters Association. “The neighboring state is meeting its demand by purchasing fuel from other countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan,” Hamid Hosseini was also quoted as saying by ILNA. Click here to read more (external link).